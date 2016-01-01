Overview

Dr. A Hawwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital and UH Richmond Medical Center.



Dr. Hawwa works at Hillcrest Hospital in Garfield Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.