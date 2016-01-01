Dr. A Hawwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Hawwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. A Hawwa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garfield Heights, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Hillcrest Hospital, Marymount Hospital and UH Richmond Medical Center.
Dr. Hawwa works at
Locations
-
1
Hillcrest Hospital12300 McCracken Rd Ste 253, Garfield Heights, OH 44125 Directions (440) 209-5144Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hawwa?
About Dr. A Hawwa, MD
- Cardiology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Male
- 1730176272
Education & Certifications
- Case-West Res
- Amer U Med Sch
- Amer U Med Sch
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Hillcrest Hospital
- Marymount Hospital
- UH Richmond Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawwa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawwa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawwa works at
Dr. Hawwa has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hawwa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hawwa speaks Arabic.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawwa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.