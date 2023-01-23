See All Ophthalmologists in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (57)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD

Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Koreishi works at Cornea Consultants of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koreishi's Office Locations

    Fort Worth Office
    3455 Locke Ave Ste 220, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 529-3100
    Cornea Consultants of Texas
    707 N Fielder Rd Ste B-1, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 987-1248

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 23, 2023
    Her office is very efficient and friendly.
    Janelle — Jan 23, 2023
    About Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629188073
    Education & Certifications

    • University Miami
    • Johns Hopkins Hospital
    • Oakwood Hospital
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    • University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koreishi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koreishi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koreishi has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Koreishi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koreishi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koreishi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koreishi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

