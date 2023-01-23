Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koreishi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Fort Worth Office3455 Locke Ave Ste 220, Fort Worth, TX 76107 Directions (817) 529-3100
Cornea Consultants of Texas707 N Fielder Rd Ste B-1, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 987-1248
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Her office is very efficient and friendly.
About Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1629188073
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Oakwood Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Koreishi has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koreishi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
