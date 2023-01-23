Overview of Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD

Dr. Aaleya Koreishi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Koreishi works at Cornea Consultants of Texas in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Keratoconus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.