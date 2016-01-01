Overview of Dr. Aamir Raza, MD

Dr. Aamir Raza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.



Dr. Raza works at Kidney and Hypertension Institute of Utah in Layton, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.