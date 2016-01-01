Dr. Aamir Raza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aamir Raza, MD
Overview of Dr. Aamir Raza, MD
Dr. Aamir Raza, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Layton, UT. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center and UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Raza's Office Locations
Kidney and Hypertension Institute of Utah2132 N Robins Dr Ste 110, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (801) 877-8567Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Aamir Raza, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1578710158
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
