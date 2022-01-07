Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taneja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Dallas, TX.
Texas Parkinson and Movement Disorders8220 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 516, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (469) 994-1817
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
As I started looking for a neurologist it was becoming apparent that it was going to be months before I could get my dad in to see anyone. I came across Dr. Taneja and read the reviews. Her reviews were positive so I decided to call. She was able to see us in two weeks. She is very thorough and will not stop working until she finds what helps you. Her office staff goes above and beyond and is wonderful to work with, too. We had a question while Dr. Taneja was in India and her office staff called her in India to answer our question and promptly called us back with Dr. Taneja's answer. I am so glad we found Dr. Taneja.
About Dr. Aanchal Taneja, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Hindi
- 1174725667
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Dr. Taneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taneja has seen patients for Tremor, Restless Leg Syndrome and Confusion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Taneja speaks Hindi.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Taneja. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.