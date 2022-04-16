Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD
Overview of Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD
Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 477-5281Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Mesa - Baseline8435 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85209 Directions (480) 903-8896
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 903-8895
North Scottsdale8763 E Bell Rd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 641-8996
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
Was fast, questions answered, perfect
About Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD
- Anterior Segment Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1700856283
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Med Center
- Madigan Army Med Center
- UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Amacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amacher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amacher has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amacher speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Amacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amacher.
