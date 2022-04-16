See All Ophthalmologists in Chandler, AZ
Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD

Anterior Segment Surgery
4.8 (86)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD

Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD is an Anterior Segment Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Anterior Segment Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Amacher works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Chandler in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ and Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Amacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chandler
    855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 477-5281
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mesa - Baseline
    8435 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8896
  3. 3
    Mesa Southern
    5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 903-8895
  4. 4
    North Scottsdale
    8763 E Bell Rd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 641-8996

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Senile Cataracts
Cataract

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
KAMRA™ Inlay Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Raindrop® Near Vision Inlay Procedure Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
YAG Laser Capsulotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Admar
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 86 ratings
    Patient Ratings (86)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Amacher?

    Apr 16, 2022
    Was fast, questions answered, perfect
    Michael Leffman — Apr 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Amacher to family and friends

    Dr. Amacher's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Amacher

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD.

    About Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD

    Specialties
    • Anterior Segment Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1700856283
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Madigan Army Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Amacher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amacher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Amacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amacher has seen patients for Cataract Removal Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amacher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    86 patients have reviewed Dr. Amacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.