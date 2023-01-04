See All Podiatric Surgeons in La Quinta, CA
Dr. Aaron Bean, DPM

Dr. Aaron Bean, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.4 (24)
Map Pin Small La Quinta, CA
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Bean, DPM

Dr. Aaron Bean, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center and John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bean works at West Coast Foot And Ankle Center in La Quinta, CA with other offices in Rancho Mirage, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bean's Office Locations

    Jacob A. Spencer D.o.
    Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Rancho Mirage
    36101 Bob Hope Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 565-5545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eisenhower Medical Center
  • John F Kennedy Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Desert Oasis Healthcare
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • PrimeCare Medical
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 04, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Aaron Bean, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245568476
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Bean, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bean has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bean has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Bean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

