Overview of Dr. Aaron Boster, MD

Dr. Aaron Boster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Boster works at The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.