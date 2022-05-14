See All Neurologists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Aaron Boster, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Aaron Boster, MD

Neurology
4.1 (58)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aaron Boster, MD

Dr. Aaron Boster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Boster works at The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Neurology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Barbara Merriman
Barbara Merriman
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Glen Stevens, DO
Dr. Glen Stevens, DO
5.0 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Boster's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis
    8000 Ravines Edge Ct Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 304-3444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital
  • Upper Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Baclofen Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Neuromyelitis Optica Chevron Icon
Neurosarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spastic Gait Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transverse Myelitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Boster?

    May 14, 2022
    Dr. Boster not only diagnosed me when nobody else could, he treated me. Today I run, ski, hike and love the life I choose to live. He got me on a DMT that worked with for me and my goals. I don’t have to choose between my dreams and MS. Also his new office is fantastic. I receive injections for migraines and just wrapped up my third round of Lem with no issues.
    Juanita Simpson — May 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aaron Boster, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aaron Boster, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Boster to family and friends

    Dr. Boster's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Boster

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aaron Boster, MD.

    About Dr. Aaron Boster, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760641740
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Residency
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aaron Boster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Boster has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Boster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boster works at The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Boster’s profile.

    Dr. Boster has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Boster. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boster.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aaron Boster, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.