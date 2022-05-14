Dr. Aaron Boster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Boster, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital and Upper Valley Medical Center.
The Boster Center for Multiple Sclerosis8000 Ravines Edge Ct Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43235 Directions (614) 304-3444Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Boster not only diagnosed me when nobody else could, he treated me. Today I run, ski, hike and love the life I choose to live. He got me on a DMT that worked with for me and my goals. I don’t have to choose between my dreams and MS. Also his new office is fantastic. I receive injections for migraines and just wrapped up my third round of Lem with no issues.
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760641740
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurology
