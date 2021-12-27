Dr. Aaron Brafman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brafman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Brafman, MD
Dr. Aaron Brafman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Dr. Omar Ortiz-Alvarado MD1725 N University Dr Ste 400, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 691-3672Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 2:45pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sanus Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Brafman is an excellent uro doc. I moved here from Cleveland and received excellent care at Cleveland Clinic. Dr Brafman folllows same protocols. I highly recommend him. He was able to perform a procedure I needed with great skill.
- University of Florida - Shands Hospital
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Boston University School Of Medicine
Dr. Brafman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brafman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brafman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brafman has seen patients for Polyuria, Bladder Infection and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brafman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brafman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brafman.
