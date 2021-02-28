Dr. Aaron Brodsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brodsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Brodsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Brodsky, MD
Dr. Aaron Brodsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.
Dr. Brodsky's Office Locations
1
A hospital department of AdventHealth Hendersonville50 Hospital Dr Ste 5B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B. literally saved my life. After taking Resperdal for 23 years to treat my Bipolar Disorder, my advancing age and decreasing metabolism caused a lethal buildup in my system. These effects were increasingly severe Parkinson’s symptoms, including an inability to walk, think and talk, culminating in a life threatening catatonic state. My Primary Care Provider sought out Dr. B. because of his experience in Geriatric Psychiatry. Dr. B. Immediately hospitalized me and, contrary to conventional wisdom, took me off Resperdal cold-turkey rather than in a phased draw down. This probably saved my life. I was hospitalized for two weeks and had to have physical therapy to learn how to walk again. Afterwards, I left my previous psychiatrist and have been very happy under Dr. B’s continued care. I certainly recommend Dr. B. for any Bipolar patient and for any of us older folks who may need his particular expertise in the effects our advanced age may have on our mental health.
About Dr. Aaron Brodsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1295874204
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brodsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brodsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brodsky has seen patients for Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brodsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Brodsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brodsky.
