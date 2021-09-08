Overview of Dr. Aaron Clark, MD

Dr. Aaron Clark, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TAMPERE / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center and Mad River Community Hospital.



Dr. Clark works at Ucsf Medical Center in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Fusion, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Brain Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.