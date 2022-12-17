Dr. Aaron Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Cohen, MD
Dr. Aaron Cohen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Specialists of Westchester140 Lockwood Ave Ste 220, New Rochelle, NY 10801 Directions (914) 235-9500
-
2
Omni Eye Services - Brooklyn1585 Pitkin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11212 Directions (718) 345-3004
- 3 260 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 265-8780
-
4
Regen Physical Therapy Llp450 Mamaroneck Ave, Harrison, NY 10528 Directions (914) 494-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
Ignore the negative reviews. Dr Cohen is an amazing doctor who cares deeply about his patients. He explains the reason for my treatment and how it will impact the health of my eye. His attention to detail is to be commended. If you desire top notch eye care, then you need to see Dr Cohen. I have no reservations on recommending him.
About Dr. Aaron Cohen, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356373534
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.