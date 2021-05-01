Overview of Dr. Aaron Grotas, MD

Dr. Aaron Grotas, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School|UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Grotas works at Mount Sinai Union Square in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Neurogenic Bladder and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.