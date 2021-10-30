Dr. Aaron Omotola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omotola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Omotola, MD
Dr. Aaron Omotola, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Alton4 Memorial Dr Ste 130B, Alton, IL 62002 Directions (618) 463-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Essence Healthcare
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He took such Excellent care of my Husband! He was very Professional and I would recommend him to Everyone!
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1841461134
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- lsuhsc
- Harbor UCLA Med
- Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Dr. Omotola has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Omotola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Omotola using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Omotola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omotola works at
Dr. Omotola has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omotola on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Omotola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omotola.
