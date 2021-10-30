Overview of Dr. Aaron Omotola, MD

Dr. Aaron Omotola, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Alton, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University|Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Omotola works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Alton in Alton, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.