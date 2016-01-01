Dr. Aaron Pinkhasov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkhasov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Pinkhasov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tajik State Med Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 350A, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2691
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- SUNY HSC
- Tajik State Med Institute
Dr. Pinkhasov has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkhasov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkhasov.
