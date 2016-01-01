Overview of Dr. Aaron Pinkhasov, MD

Dr. Aaron Pinkhasov, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Tajik State Med Institute and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Pinkhasov works at Winthrop Behavioral Health in Mineola, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.