Dr. Aaron Poole, MD
Overview
Dr. Aaron Poole, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center and Del Sol Medical Center.
Locations
El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine10175 Gateway Blvd W Ste 210, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 995-8566
El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Horizon City13001 Eastlake Blvd Ste 114, Horizon City, TX 79928 Directions (915) 995-8407
El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Las Cruces2930 Hillrise Dr Ste 6, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (915) 228-3996
El Paso Maternal Fetal Medicine - Northeast10640 Gateway Blvd N Ste B, El Paso, TX 79924 Directions (915) 221-6244
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Aaron Poole, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1205917614
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy of Texas Medical Branch Galveston
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
