Dr. Aaron Pugh, DO
Dr. Aaron Pugh, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evansville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville, Deaconess Gateway Hospital and Deaconess Hospital.
Digestive Care Center801 Saint Marys Dr Ste 205W, Evansville, IN 47714 Directions (812) 477-6103
- Ascension St. Vincent Evansville
- Deaconess Gateway Hospital
- Deaconess Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Does this man ever have a bad day?? No matter how ill you feel, Dr Pugh makes you feel better even before he takes care of the problem! He’s highly knowledgeable in his field and goes the distance for his patience with no exceptions. He takes his job very seriously, leaves no stone unturned and manages to have time to give his patience his undivided attention and unrelenting compassion. He treats his staff equally as well and never short of even a big smile across the board! The world needs more doctors like Aaron Pugh!!
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1427245018
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Pugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pugh has seen patients for Diarrhea, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pugh.
