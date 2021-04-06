Dr. Pumerantz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aaron Pumerantz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Pumerantz, DO
Dr. Aaron Pumerantz, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Toledo, OH. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Pumerantz works at
Dr. Pumerantz's Office Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Inc.4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5860
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pumerantz?
Personable handsome doctor!
About Dr. Aaron Pumerantz, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1407088438
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pumerantz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pumerantz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pumerantz works at
Dr. Pumerantz has seen patients for Limb Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pumerantz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pumerantz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pumerantz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pumerantz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pumerantz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.