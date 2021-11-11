Overview of Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM

Dr. Aaron Shemenski, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pawtucket, RI. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.



Dr. Shemenski works at Nardone Medical Associates Inc in Pawtucket, RI with other offices in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.