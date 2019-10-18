Overview of Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD

Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Spitz works at Orange County Urology in Laguna Hills, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Mission Viejo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.