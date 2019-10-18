Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD
Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Spitz's Office Locations
Ocua - Mag23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 500, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 855-1101
Orange County Urology Associates Inc. A Medical Group16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 855-1101
Orange County Urology26691 Plaza Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 855-1101
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr. Spitz to have a kidney stone removed. i was very happy with the outcome and would highly recommend Dr. Spitz.
About Dr. Aaron Spitz, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1164487674
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
