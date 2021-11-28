Overview of Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD

Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Humphreys works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.