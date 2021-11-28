See All Urologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.6 (17)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD

Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Humphreys works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Humphreys' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Surgery
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Scottsdale - Cancer
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 933-6836

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Prostate Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance
Prostate Cancer
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Delta Health System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wisconsin Physicians Service

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Humphreys?

    Nov 28, 2021
    I traveled from Florida to Arizona to hav Holep Surgery. Everything he told me would happen did. The result was beyond my expectations. He's a great Surgeon utilizing phenomenal Technology and he is a leader with this sort of Surgery.
    Burton Diamond — Nov 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Humphreys to family and friends

    Dr. Humphreys' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Humphreys

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD.

    About Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD

    Specialties
    • Urologic Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144208430
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University/Methodist Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED|University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mitchell Humphreys, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Humphreys is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Humphreys has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Humphreys has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Humphreys has seen patients for Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Humphreys on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Humphreys. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Humphreys.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Humphreys, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Humphreys appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.