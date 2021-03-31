Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD
Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Arasu works at
Dr. Arasu's Office Locations
Ucla Health South Bay Endocrine3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 100, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 542-6333
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and knowledgeable physician.
About Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326218249
Education & Certifications
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
