Overview of Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD

Dr. Aarthi Arasu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Arasu works at UCLA Health in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.