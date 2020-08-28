Overview of Dr. Abby Gardner, MD

Dr. Abby Gardner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Kootenai Health.



Dr. Gardner works at Methodist Physicians iMED Healthcare Associates in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Post Falls, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.