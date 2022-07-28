Dr. Farrukh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abdallah Farrukh, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abdallah Farrukh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.
Antelope Valley Neuroscience42135 10th St W Ste 301, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 945-6931
Hospital Affiliations
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrukh?
Doctor is my surgeon whom is extremely knowledgeable of all aspects of Nero Science & how this affects pain in both mind/body. Dr was very kind to me he heard me, he heard me this is a rare commodity for today when doctors believe they know everything & they do know a lot. No one knows your body the way you know it & you must have input into what your body /head are going through. It helps when a doctor is listening after he ask questions on so the Dr it's c as n to connect for better treatment in order to help you/me get to a place where you need to be in order to help decrease & better tolerate your/my severe debilitating tramatic pain. I could say much more but I'm not trying to turn this into a novel give this doctor an opportunity to help you help yourself. Thx Dr. F
About Dr. Abdallah Farrukh, MD
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
