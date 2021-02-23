Dr. Hamdallah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abdallah Hamdallah, MD
Overview
Dr. Abdallah Hamdallah, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palos Heights, IL.
Locations
Neurologic Associates11824 Southwest Hwy Ste 100, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 361-0222
Dennis M. Moore MD Sc1875 Dempster St Ste 625, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 723-4088
Southwestern Medical Center LLC9831 S Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60643 Directions (773) 445-3500
Advocate Childrens Coordinated Care for Children With Medical Complexity4440 W 95th St Ste 1200H, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Directions (708) 684-1399
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamdallah?
Have a numbness/tingling issue which potential MS diagnosis. Dr. Hamdallah took his time to talk me through all the tests he was running and to explain things to me in a way that I could understand and not be so anxious. I appreciated his method and the time he took with me. Very thorough.
About Dr. Abdallah Hamdallah, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1053726760
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamdallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamdallah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamdallah.
