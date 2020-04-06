Overview

Dr. Abdi Rasekh, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with St Lukes Episcopal Hospital



Dr. Rasekh works at Hall-Garcia Cardiology Associates in Webster, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.