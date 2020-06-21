Overview of Dr. Abdo Haddad, MD

Dr. Abdo Haddad, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U Tehrive, Latakia and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital, Fairview Hospital and Mercy Health - Lorain Hospital.



Dr. Haddad works at Fairview Hospital in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.