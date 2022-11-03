See All Psychiatrists in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Melbourne, FL
Accepting new patients
53 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD

Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mirsajadi works at Burnham Woods Champa and Assocs in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Cocoa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Mirsajadi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Adult and Child Counseling and Psychiatric Services
    5545 N Wickham Rd Ste 110, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 779-9838
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Burnham Woods Champa & Associates
    1970 Michigan Ave Bldg J2, Cocoa, FL 32922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 639-4483

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
ADHD and-or ADD
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mirsajadi?

    Nov 03, 2022
    I have seen DR. Mirsajadi off and on over the course of many years and have referred friends and family to him. He is thoughtful, non-judgemental, and knows his medications. He correctly diagnosed my ADHD many years ago and prescribed the right medication. From time to time he has prescribed anxiety medication for my "fear of flying" and, occasionally for my insomnia. Very recently one of the local pharmacies sent out a flyer to patients that they wouldn't prescribe medication for anxiety and q medication for ADHD. I was told that I had to choose one or the other. Dr. Mirsajadi showed me a graphic of the brain and explained that the ADHD medication affects the decision and motivation part of the brain and the anxiety meds go to the part of the brain that processes emotions and feelings. No one ever explained that to me before. I changed pharmacies.
    — Nov 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mirsajadi to family and friends

    Dr. Mirsajadi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mirsajadi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD.

    About Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235196080
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IRAN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirsajadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mirsajadi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mirsajadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mirsajadi has seen patients for Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirsajadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirsajadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirsajadi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirsajadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirsajadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Abdol Mirsajadi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.