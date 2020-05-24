See All Psychiatrists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Abdul Khan, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Deccan College Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Regions Behavioral Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Regions Behavioral Hospital
    8416 Cumberland Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 408-6060
  2. 2
    Khan Psychiatry
    9270 Siegen Ln Bldg 402, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 381-2621
  3. 3
    Oceans Behavioral Hospital
    11135 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 356-7030
  4. 4
    Jefferson Oaks Behavioral Health
    8318 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 927-5624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lane Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Schizophrenia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Schizophrenia
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antipsychotic Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 24, 2020
    Kind and insightful. But very busy.
    JSmith — May 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Abdul Khan, MD
    About Dr. Abdul Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1356658116
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Lsu-Ochsner Med Fdn
    Internship
    • Charity/Lsu
    Medical Education
    • Deccan College Of Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / DECCAN COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abdul Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Regions Behavioral Hospital in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Anxiety, Schizophrenia and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

