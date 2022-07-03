Overview of Dr. Abdul Tariq, DO

Dr. Abdul Tariq, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.