Overview of Dr. Abdulla Alwani, MD

Dr. Abdulla Alwani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine.



Dr. Alwani works at Bay Ridge Peditrc/Adlscnt Medcn in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.