Dr. Abel Murillo, MD
Overview
Dr. Abel Murillo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1300 SW 27th Ave, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 646-6953
-
2
Ampm Research Clinic Inc17760 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33169 Directions (305) 646-6953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He's trying to get my insurance to pay for a prescription himself.
About Dr. Abel Murillo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1063490852
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
