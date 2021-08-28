Dr. Rastogi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abhijeet Rastogi, MD
Dr. Abhijeet Rastogi, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Hainesport, NJ. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.
North American Spine & Pain, 404 Creek Crossing Blvd, Hainesport, NJ 08036
He explains everything so well. Very professional, takes his time. Knowledge and takes interest in the best care plan for you. I would definitely refer my friends and family to him
About Dr. Abhijeet Rastogi, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1114089471
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Lehigh Valley Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
