Dr. Abhijit Roychowdhury, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Abhijit Roychowdhury, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orange Park, FL. They completed their residency with University Of Fl College Of Med
Dr. Roychowdhury works at
Borland-Groover Clinic1883 Kingsley Ave Ste 1100, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 604-6571
Borland-Groover Clinic - Orange Park1465 Kingsley Ave Ste 1101, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 604-7243Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Clay County Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
Dr. Roychowdhury is an exceptional Dr. Very caring, knowledgeable and understanding. Its a breath of fresh air to have a Dr like him who has GENUINE concern for your health. He provides a list of options for your medical care and a very detail explanation of future medical needs/treatment. Thank you for caring..
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1821080680
- University Of Fl College Of Med
