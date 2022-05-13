Overview of Dr. Abhishek Das, MD

Dr. Abhishek Das, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elkhart, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of Bremen, Elkhart General Hospital and Memorial Hospital Of South Bend.



Dr. Das works at Radiology Incorporated in Elkhart, IN with other offices in Mishawaka, IN and South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.