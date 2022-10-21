Dr. Abigail Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abigail Jennings, MD
Dr. Abigail Jennings, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Hermitage, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Tristar Summit Medical Center and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Childrens Clinic East - Hermitage3901 Central Pike Ste 251, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 219-7274
Children's Clinic East - Lebanon920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 200, Lebanon, TN 37090 Directions (615) 703-2138
Childrens Clinic East - Mount Juliet2025 N Mount Juliet Rd Ste 200, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 703-2139
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
She is amazing doctor. My daughter is special needs and she always there when we need her.
- Kosair Children'S Hospital
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.