Dr. Abraham Houng, MD

Critical Care Surgery
4.8 (28)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Abraham Houng, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Houng works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medical Center/NewYork-Presbyterian
    525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 962-2580

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Burn Injuries
Second-Degree Burns
Skin Grafts
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Scars
  View other providers who treat Wounds
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 29, 2023
    Thank you
    Diego cuartas — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Abraham Houng, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649226135
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Abraham Houng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Houng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Houng has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Houng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Houng works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Houng’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Houng. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

