Overview

Dr. Abraham Houng, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Houng works at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.