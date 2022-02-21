Dr. Abraham Winkelstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkelstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abraham Winkelstein, MD
Dr. Abraham Winkelstein, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Digestive Specialists P.A., 111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77384
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is one of the very best doctors I have seen in many, many years. He pays attention to every detail. He is thorough. His staff is extremely professional. I felt secure that he was taking the very best care of me and did everything possible to keep me healthy.
About Dr. Abraham Winkelstein, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winkelstein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winkelstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winkelstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winkelstein works at
Dr. Winkelstein has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Winkelstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Winkelstein speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Winkelstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winkelstein.
