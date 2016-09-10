Dr. Abram Mozes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mozes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Abram Mozes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Abram Mozes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Mozes works at
Locations
Millennium Medical Professionals Pllc496 Smithtown Byp Ste 101, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-8880
Island Cardiovascular Assocs5225 Nesconset Hwy Ste 23, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 473-8880
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mozes is an excellent Doctor , he is attentive to your situation and listens to your concerns. He has excellent bedside manner . I always feel better after seeing him. I trust his medical opinion 100% would highly recommend !
About Dr. Abram Mozes, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Italian
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University
- Boston Med Center
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mozes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mozes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mozes works at
Dr. Mozes has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mozes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mozes speaks Hebrew and Italian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mozes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mozes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mozes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mozes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.