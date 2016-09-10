Overview

Dr. Abram Mozes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Mozes works at Island Cardiovascular Associates in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.