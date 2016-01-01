Overview

Dr. Abu Hurairah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Apopka.



Dr. Hurairah works at Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Apopka, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.