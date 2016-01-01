Overview of Dr. Abul Shirazi, MD

Dr. Abul Shirazi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Shirazi works at ENCINO MEDICAL CENTER in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.