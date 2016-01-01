Dr. Shirazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abul Shirazi, MD
Overview of Dr. Abul Shirazi, MD
Dr. Abul Shirazi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mission Community Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Shirazi works at
Dr. Shirazi's Office Locations
Encino Hospital Medical Center16237 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 995-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Community Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Abul Shirazi, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1205903242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirazi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirazi has seen patients for Psychosis, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirazi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirazi. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirazi.
