Overview

Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD is a Dermatologist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.



Dr. Egesi works at Wellspire Medical Group in Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.