Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD is a Dermatologist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital.
Locations
Humble Dermatology Pllc18980 N Memorial Dr Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 707-6400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kind. Thorough. Great solutions. My skin looks so much better.
About Dr. Adaeze Egesi, MD
- Dermatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1982929006
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Egesi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Egesi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Egesi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Egesi has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Egesi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Egesi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Egesi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Egesi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Egesi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.