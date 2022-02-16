Overview

Dr. Adalbert Pilip, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Technion-Israel Institute of Technology / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Pilip works at Stony Brook in Smithtown, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Advance Directive End of Life Planning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.