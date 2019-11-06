Dr. Adam Allan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Allan, DO is a Dermatologist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Nashville Skin670 Sango Rd, Clarksville, TN 37043 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Nashville Skin Cancer2525 21st Ave S Fl 1, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
Nashville Skin Comprehensive Dermatology Center2301 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 327-9797
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is a nice smart man, willing to help and listen and help you for the better.
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1992149074
- MSUCOM - St. Joseph Mercy Livingston|Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital
- Botsford General Hospital|MSUCOM - Botsford Hospital
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Dr. Allan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allan has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Allan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.