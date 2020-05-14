Overview of Dr. Adam Brant, MD

Dr. Adam Brant, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Brant works at Neurosurgical Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.