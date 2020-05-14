See All Neurosurgeons in Fresno, CA
Dr. Adam Brant, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (87)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Brant, MD

Dr. Adam Brant, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center and Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Brant works at Neurosurgical Associates in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brant's Office Locations

    Neurosurgical Associates
    7130 N Sharon Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Clovis Community Medical Center
  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc Surgery
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc Surgery

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 87 ratings
    Patient Ratings (87)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    May 14, 2020
    I suffered with terrible back pain for many years. A couple of different doctors told me there was really nothing they could do to relieve the pain other than pain medicine, which I did not want to be on long term. I was referred to Dr. Brandt and when I met him I immediately felt that he knew what the problem was and that he could genuinely help relieve the pain. He explained everything fully about the surgery I needed and was patient with all of the questions my wife and I had regarding what the surgery, the hospital stay, and the recovery period would entail. He and his staff were very professional and helpful. After my extensive lower back surgery was done, the only regret I had was that I waited so long. I would highly recommend Dr. Brandt for anyone that needs back surgery. It has been exactly one year ago today I had the surgery and I am still very grateful to Dr. Brandt and his staff. If I could give more than 5 stars I would.
    Paul from Madera, CA — May 14, 2020
    About Dr. Adam Brant, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1811998248
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA Medical Center
    Internship
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Brant, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brant is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Brant has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Brant accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Brant has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Brant works at Neurosurgical Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Brant’s profile.

    Dr. Brant has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Herniated Disc Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brant on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    87 patients have reviewed Dr. Brant. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brant.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brant, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brant appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

