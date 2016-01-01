See All Interventional Radiologists & Vascular Radiologists in Fargo, ND
Dr. Adam Defoe, MD

Interventional Radiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Adam Defoe, MD

Dr. Adam Defoe, MD is an Interventional Radiology Specialist in Fargo, ND. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.

Dr. Defoe works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Defoe's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 5:15pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Aneurysm
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
Aneurysm

Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Adam Defoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Interventional Radiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1003044975
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA / MAIN CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology and Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

