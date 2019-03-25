Dr. Adam Goodale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Goodale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Adam Goodale, MD
Dr. Adam Goodale, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Goodale works at
Dr. Goodale's Office Locations
The Ent. Group Inc.2123 Auburn Ave Ste 209, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 421-5558
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goodale was amazing. I have chronic ear problems, and after a less-than-pleasant experience with another ENT, I was incredibly nervous about my appointment. The ENT that I saw for many years is 4 hours away, so I knew I had to find someone local. I would not hesitate to recommend Dr. Goodale. He was very kind and patient, and explained everything in detail, as I’m a nervous patient. I had an ear tube put in same-day, and am already feeling better. Thanks, Dr. Goodale!
About Dr. Adam Goodale, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1396001673
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goodale has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goodale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goodale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goodale has seen patients for Vertigo, Otitis Media and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goodale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.