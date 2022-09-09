Dr. Adam Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Greenberg, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Shorepoint Health Venice.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology & Laser Institute of Southwest Florida - Venice1415 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (407) 589-7519Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- First Health
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenberg?
Dr. Greenberg is very professional and thorough when looking for areas to be treated . Most of all he is on time with his appointments . In addition he is knowledgeable and courteous . Also his assistant Stephanie is an asset to Dr. Greenberg with her manners and kindness working with Dr. Greenberg patients !! Thank You All
About Dr. Adam Greenberg, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French, Russian, Spanish and Turkish
- Male
- 1932193729
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology Wound Healing Fellowship
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Hahnemann Univ Hosps
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Warts, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Greenberg speaks French, Russian, Spanish and Turkish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.