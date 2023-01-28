Dr. Adam Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Fort Wayne Orthopaedics LLC7601 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 436-8686Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bluffton Regional Medical Center
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon
About Dr. Adam Hall, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1154572055
Education & Certifications
- Triangle Orthopaedic Associates, P.A.
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- Fort Wayne Medical Education Prgm
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Illinois State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
