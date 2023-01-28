Overview of Dr. Adam Hall, MD

Dr. Adam Hall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bluffton Regional Medical Center and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Hall works at Fort Wayne Orthopedics in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Pyogenic Arthritis, Broken Arm and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.