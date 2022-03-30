Overview of Dr. Adam Hassan, MD

Dr. Adam Hassan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hassan works at Eye Plastic Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.