Dr. Adam Hassan, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Adam Hassan, MD

Dr. Adam Hassan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Hassan works at Eye Plastic Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hassan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Andersen Eye Prosthetics LLC
    2757 Leonard St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 942-6687
  2. 2
    Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital
    100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 942-6687
  3. 3
    Michigan Medical Patient Care
    4069 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 942-6687

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Eyelid Surgery
Blepharoplasty
Adjacent Tissue Transfer

Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Adam Hassan, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 25 years of experience
    • English
    • 1477561140
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hassan works at Eye Plastic Facial Cosmetic Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hassan’s profile.

    Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

