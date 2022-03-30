Dr. Adam Hassan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Hassan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Andersen Eye Prosthetics LLC2757 Leonard St NE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 Directions (616) 942-6687
Spectrum Health - Butterworth Hospital100 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 942-6687
Michigan Medical Patient Care4069 Lake Dr SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 942-6687
- Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
I consulted Dr. Hassan for a revision surgery in connection with lower eyelid retraction caused by another surgeon's blepharoplasty procedure. Dr. Hassan carefully measured the retracted lids and monitored the healing process from the prior surgery for over a year. He discussed several options with me, and I ended up taking a conservative approach with revision surgery. I am so pleased with the results. Do whatever he recommends!
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hassan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassan has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassan.
