Dr. Adam Hauser, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Hauser, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL.
Locations
- 1 20 Nassau St Ste 126, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (856) 983-0800
- 2 44 Nassau St Ste 375, Princeton, NJ 08542 Directions (609) 430-1550
Ratings & Reviews
Helped me with my dysgraphia, was very helpful and informative. I would reccomend !
About Dr. Adam Hauser, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1427271972
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Hauser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hauser.
